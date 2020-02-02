<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Concerned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State have condemned the modalities that led to the emergence of George Alli as the consensus candidate for the party election in the local government.

Alli who is also the current Caretaker Chairman of the Council was Sole Administrator as well as elected chairman at different times.

The group which registered their concerns when they marched in protest to the party secretariat in Makurdi last weekend, noted that the decision does not represent the wishes and aspirations of the majority of PDP members in the LGA.

Speaking on the development, Abel Anyebbe, Patrick Ogbole and Inalegwu Ogebe who signed the address said the decision by the “so-called caucus is highly condemnable as it portends fear, anxiety and desperation” on the part of those who endorsed Alli for the position.

They stated that they were not against the emergence of Alli, but against the process which was not in conformity with party processes.”

According to the group, “We have come to register our concern over what has been happening in Otukpo LGA relating to the forthcoming council elections.

“We are not against groups endorsing an aspirant, it has been happening and will continue to happen, even though it does not translate to election victory.





“We, therefore, disagree in entirety with the decision of the so-called caucus who are hell-bent on destroying the party that was painstakingly built.”

Furthermore, the group said, “It is not a decision and wish of the majority of the PDP members in Otukpo LGA and does not in any way represent their aspirations. Their decision is highly condemnable as it portends fear, anxiety and desperation.

“There are three aspirants in the race for the chairmanship position; they (aspirants) also bought forms, were duly nominated, screened and passed. So, why not allow them to complete the nomination process of nomination, so as to determine the popular candidate that can win election easily for the party in the election.

“We wish to state that if a decision on a consensus candidate is to be taken, it should be done properly through a process of dialogue where all contending parties are involved, but in this case, a selected group of desperate party members sat down and decided on what is not acceptable to the majority of the PDP family if Otukpo LGA.

“We are therefore appealing to the party leadership to ensure strict adherence to principles that make a party stronger and robust; allow all aspirants to go through the democratic process of nominating candidates, which is primaries”, they stated.

The group also presented the protest letter the State Governor, Samuel Ortom as well as the state PDP chairman, John Ngbede.