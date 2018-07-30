The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended for six months the seven members who held an illegal sitting under the leadership of the impeached and suspended Speaker with the help of the police.

The House also called on the international community to beam its searchlight on the impunity going on in Benue State.

The suspended members of the Benue State House of Assembly are: Terkimbi Ikyange – (Impeached speaker, Suspended member), Adanyi Benjamin, Terhemba Chabo, Benjamin Nungwa, Bem Mngutyo, Adams Okloho, James Okefe, Nick Eworo.

The House took the decision in the presence of 18 members with four notices of absence.