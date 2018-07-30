Eight lawmakers on Monday in Benue State House of Assembly served an impeachment notice on Governor Samuel Ortom.

The eight have also taken over the premises of the assembly while police maintained a huge presence outside.

The impeachment plot is reportedly being coordinated by Terkimbi Ikyange who was removed as speaker of the assembly last week.

22 members of the Benue State House of Assembly on Friday suspended the impeached Ikyange for six months over what they termed “unruly behaviour and insubordination.”