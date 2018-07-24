The Benue State House of Assembly has impeached Honourable Terkimbi Ikyange, as its speaker.

Ikyange who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was impeached after a motion of no confidence was moved by Honourable Richard Ujege, who represents Konshisha state constituency.

The move was backed by 21 members out of the 30-man Assembly.

The impeachment took place in the absence of the speaker but the Clarke of the House was present at the plenary.