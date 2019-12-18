<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police has denied the alleged arrest of the acting Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, James Ornguga.

Sources told newsmen that the APC spokesmen was picked up in a commando manner by the police at a popular eatery, off Iorkyaa Ako street, High-level in the heart of Makurdi on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the APC has accused the state governor, Samuel Ortom of masterminding the arrest of its acting publicity secretary even as the governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said he had no hand in the arrest of the APC spokesperson.

Spokesman, Jime/Ode Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation (JOCO) for the 2019 election, Kula Tersoo, in a statement on Wednesday said, the arrest of the APC spokesman was allegedly ordered by the State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Kula alleged further that nine other members of the APC in the state including himself had been pencilled for arrest for their role in criticising the Governor Ortom’s administration.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Governor Ortom said: “The governor is not a police man. He does not give orders for arrest of people.

Akase explained that when police make an arrest, they always tell the suspect or accused person why he or she is apprehended and wondered why the APC camp would be fingering his principal in Ornguga’s alleged arrest.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine simply said she was not aware of Ornguga’s arrest.