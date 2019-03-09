



A new Commissioner of Police, Mr Awosola Awotinde, has been posted to Abia State, while Mr Umar Muri replaced Mr Omolulu Bishi as CP in Benue State ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The Abia State Police command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, made the revelation.

Ogbonna told the News Agency of Nigeria that Awotinde, who was in Ebonyi, was swapped with the former Abia CP, Mr Eden Okon, who was also moved to Ebonyi.

He said that the new commissioner assumed duty on Friday morning, after a formal handover.

He said that the posting was done for the purposes of the elections and appealed to Abia residents to give the new police boss the “necessary cooperation.”

NAN reports that the change in Benue’s police command was announced by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing elections in the North Central, Mr Godwin Nwobodo, at a press conference on Friday in Makurdi.

NAN further reports that the former Benue CP spent about six months in charge of the command before his redeployment.