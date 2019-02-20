



A member of the National Assembly representing Langtang South/Langtang North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon Beni Lar, has cried out that her constituency is under siege of political thugs ahead of the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

Addressing a Press Conference in Jos on Wednesday, Lar, a three-time House of Representatives member who is also seeking re-election on the platform of PDP, pleaded with the federal and state governments to deploy adequate security to her constituency so as to save her people from attacks.

The lawmaker alleged that the thugs were sent by the ruling APC to intimidate the people and forcefully take over her constituency or create an atmosphere that could lead to inconclusive election.

She also alleged that the hoodlums were spotted in various communities on the eve of the botched February 16 poll, and that they disappeared after the poll was postponed.

She insisted that Langtang South/Langtang North has been a traditional stronghold of the PDP since the days of her late father and former governor of the state, Solomon Lar; and wondered why anyone would send miscreants to invade her community in the name of elections

Lar said, “We are no more safe in Langtang North/Langtang South federal constituency because strange thugs have been imported into my constituency.

“We are also hearing that members of the Civil Defence and other security operatives within the constituency have been evacuated to other locations to enable the miscreants operate freely and execute their plans to deliver my constituency to the APC without hindrance.

“I want to say that we don’t want any violence in the constituency during the poll. This is why I’m calling on the federal and state governments to act quickly and provide security to my people and allow them to freely chose their representatives and leaders.

“Election should not be a do-or-die and we will not allow any thugs to intimidate us into doing something against the wishes of our people.”

The Plateau South chairman of PDP, Mr. Domle Venmark, who corroborated Hon Beni Lar’s allegations, said that the matter had been reported to the security agents and vowed that the people would resist any attempt to manipulate poll.