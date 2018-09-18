The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has explained why the party in the state chose the decision to adopt indirect primaries and consensus for election of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

The chairman of the party in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, stated that the party lacked the financial weight to conduct direct primaries, hence its decision to adopt the indirect primary option.

While assuring that there was no going back on the decision, he described those kicking against indirect primary option as enemies of the party, insisting that they do not wish the party well.

Nwoye, who spoke to journalists after a meeting of stakeholders of the party in the state, disclosed that after state chapters were directed by the national leadership of the party to adopt the option they will use for the primaries, he swung into action and convened a meeting of the state working committee, where all they looked into all the options.

Nwoye said at the end of the meeting, the state working committee chose the indirect primary option for the conduct of the primaries of the party.

He used the opportunity to dismiss the alleged adoption of direct primaries by some people, under the auspices of Enugu State APC Stakeholders, explaining that the national secretariat made it clear to state chairmen of the party to go to their respective states to choose the option they would use for the primaries.

Nwoye therefore urged faithfuls of the party to disregard the outcome of the meeting, arguing that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, who convened the meeting lacked the powers to convene such meeting,