Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Wednesday declared that he already knows the outcome of the governorship election he is billed to contest on March 2, 2019.

His major opponents in the contest are Senator Owan-Enoh of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Mr. Eyo Ekpo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ayade, who spoke during the inauguration of a 1,600-member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Calabar, said: “Even though we know the result, we have to be careful, calculative and plan better as if our whole life is dependent on it he told the campaign Council members. This elections cannot be won by money, rather what we have done in the past three and half years, will speak for us, we have appointed over 6000 appointees, promoted 33 permanent secretary in the state civil service, which is the core essence of government, increase the number of lawyers in the state Ministry of Justice, we are indeed the government of the people.”

Ayade said zoning has ensured peaceful handover of power in the state since 1999, saying “nobody can come and disrupt what has brought peace to the state.

“Zoning is the position of morality. I am proud of the people of the Central Senatorial District who said ‘no, it is not our turn’. You stand for equity, peace and justice. Nobody can take us to the level of crisis.”

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council and former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Effiok Cobham, urged members of the campaign council to ensure they deliver their ward in what he tagged “Operation Deliver Your Ward.”

The State Chairman of PDP, Chief Inok Edim, who addressed the gathering, urged members who were not appointed into the council to work assiduously for the victory of the party in next year general elections.