The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has successfully elected a new National Executive Council (NEC) after a 6-day congress in Gombe.

In the keenly contested election, Sokoto State born, Comrade Bello Shagari, was elected as the new National President of the council, while Anambra State born Comrade Innocent Nduanya, was elected Deputy President.

Shagari polled 249 votes as against 234 polled by his opponent, AlMustapha Asuku Abdullahi.

Before the commencement of the election proper, a popular presidential candidate from South-West region, Blessing Akinlosotu stepped down to galvanize votes and support for Shagari.

Akinlosotu then declared for the office of Secretary-General (vacant post) and was subsequently declared elected unopposed by the Electoral Committee Chairman, Comrade Aminu Lamir.

The Congress tagged ‘NYCN Unity Congress Gombe 2018’ was declared open on July 19, 2018 at a briefing by Gombe State Commissioner of Youth Empowerment Malam Farouk Yarma.

While speaking at a press conference, Yarma commended the Executive Governor of Gombe State Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo for approving the hosting of the NYCN congress.

“I really commend the gesture of Gov. Dankwambo for the approval to host the elective congress of youth apex body in the Country,’’ he said.

The NYCN Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr Dickson Akoh, also thanked Dankwambo for his support.