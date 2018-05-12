An Elder statesman and Chieftain of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi, Alhaji Bello Kirfi, has advised members of the party to map out strategies of changing the perception of the public about the party.

Kirfi, one time stalwart and Chieftian of the party, gave the advice in Bauchi on Saturday during a reception organized in honour of the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Babayo Gamawa.

According to him, mistakes have been committed during the previous administration, as such all hands must be on deck to clear all doubts in the minds of the electorates for them to renew their trust in the party.

He also advised the electorate to votes for credible candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, represented by his deputy, Mr Yemi Akinwumi, assured that the party would not impose any aspirant on the electorate.

He promised that the popular candidate would be the presidential flag-bearer of the party in 2019 elections.

Secondus also called on politicians to shun violence and conduct their affairs peacefully for democracy to thrive.

In their various goodwill massages, former senators from Bauchi, Ibrahim Gumba, Bala Mohammed and Abdul Ningi, described the celebrants as a vibrant and active member of the party.

In his response, Gamawa thanked party members for their support and the opportunity given to him to serve the party.

He advised aspirants to shun malice and support each other for successful election.