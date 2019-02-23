



Few hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has said that thuggery and ballot snatchers have no place in a credible democracy.

Backing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that military and other security agencies should deal ruthlessly with ballot box snatchers and other election riggers, BCO said that the directive has put fear in the mind of those planning to rig today’s polls.

BCO, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said that what the President did with his directive was to uncover a hornet’s nest in the camp of those whose intention was to rig the polls.

“We in the BCO give kudos to Mr. President for this marching order. Only the evil minded should be afraid of the order.

“The President said exactly what we have always wanted him to say: thuggery and ballot box snatching have no place in a credible democracy.

“Buhari is a great leader who will never take delight in taking the life of any Nigerian. But he knows that decisive action must be taken if we must stop lawlessness in this country. Nigerian elections have to be peaceful and credible or nothing would change,” the group said.

BCO, which said that the President never mentioned or instructed the Army or the Police to kill anyone, added that “instead, he (Buhari) stated that this would be the last unlawful act by anyone who snatches ballot boxes and that they would pay with their lives.

“Paying with your life does not necessarily mean instant killing by security operatives. It could be a life sentence through the court of law and it could also mean death sentence through the court of law.

“The offence for snatching a ballot box should be treated as treason, as it jeopardises the smooth changes of government. It should be treated as coup. In many cases a lot of people were being killed and some sustaining permanent injury.

“Do thugs have respect for human life? If yes, why maim and kill innocent people in the name of snatching ballot boxes for politicians whose children are never part of the polls, but are enjoying themselves abroad.”