



As reactions continued to trail the travelling ban placed on 50 Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Buhari Campaign Orgainsation (BCO) yesterday described as absurd the barrage of criticisms trailing the ban.

The campaign organisation noted that the ban was placed on prominent Nigerians facing trial over corruption charges, adding that it is a clear case of corruption fighting back.

Specifically, the group noted that if the president’s directive on the full implementation of the Executive Order 6, recently validated by the court, would send shivers down the spines of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition camps to the extent of generating negative reactions from them, then they truly have skeletons in their cupboard they are afraid of.

BCO, in a statement by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said that only corrupt and criminal-minded persons will condemn the president’s efforts to stop corrupt persons from escaping with looted funds.

The campaign organization said, “This is a clear case of corruption fighting back. Nigeria has not been progressing because a good chunk of people encourage corruption. We cannot continue living with corruption because it denied Nigeria development, respect and promoted insecurity, poverty, and even disunity among its citizens. President Buhari should be given due regards rather degradation for taking such a decisive action.

“The origin of this kind of uproar and criticisms is quite known. Nigerians had been in the dark for so long that whenever any leader tries to stop the criminality in high places committed against them, the perpetrators of the act would weave all sort of sentiments to blindfold them the more.

“The government placed a travel ban on 50 persons who directly or indirectly subjected Nigerians to unemployment and deprived them of their daily source of livelihood and the opposition with their shrill voices are condemning a president who is true to his words on tackling corruption.

“Even though some who are on the list are not members of the opposition, as long as it is Buhari, he hasn’t done any good. Unfortunately for them, they will have to put up with this for another four years because right now the war on corruption has taken centre stage.”

Urging Nigerians not to fall for the antics of the opposition, the BCO noted that it is only in Nigeria that corrupt persons will regroup to loot the country dry again and gullible persons whose future is stolen will be celebrating them.

The group said, “When the looters were usurping and violating the fundamental rights of over 180 million Nigerians as if there was no tomorrow they forgot that nemesis will catch up with them. Now, they are crying wolf instead of returning the public funds they looted from the national treasury.

“Well done Mr President; fish them out and recover our public resources. Of course, corrupt elements in Nigeria would definitely not like Executive Order 6, which is why they are politicising the process, but the masses are excited. We the patriots say ‘enough is enough!’ We shall no longer allow political buccaneers to seize power from the people; never again. The great mass of Nigerians will vote for President Buhari come 2019 because he lives amongst us and we trust him.”