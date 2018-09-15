The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has condemned the barrage of criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of a Northerner, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), saying the president made a perfect choice.

The group, in a statement by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said the appointment is in order, even as it urged those accusing the president of nepotism to do their research on previous appointments in the DSS by past leaders.

Premising its argument on the competence of the new DSS boss, Ibrahim said the president has committed no crime in appointing people he feels comfortable to work with provided it will serve the interest of the nation.

Specifically, BCO told Southern and Middle Belt leaders accusing Buhari of tribalism to look at previous DGs of DSS under past administration and tell Nigerians where Buhari’s appointment actually deviated.

Ibrahim said, “Before those who specialise in finding faults continue to wag their tongues, they should realise that Yusuf Magaji Bichi is a consummate professional who has been a big asset to the Nigerian intelligence community. What one would have expected from the arm chair critics is to ask if he is qualified. Instead, they have once again chosen to play the regional card. If someone is qualified for a job why not allow him do it, no matter the region he is from?

“We appeal to Nigerians to leave ethnicity out of appointments to sensitive positions in the security system. The question is, is the man qualified? Is he equipped with adequate experience and expertise to do the job? If he can do the job we really don’t think the ethnic group he hails from should be a subject of public debate.

“In case the critics have forgotten, the highest ranking Military officer in the land, in the person of General Gabriel Olanisakin, is a Southerner and he was appointed by President Buhari because he saw him as a round peg in a round hold. It is quite unfair to pick holes in the appointment of the new DSS DG because from available records and credentials, the president’s appointment of Bichi is purely based on merit”.

The BCO congratulated Bichi over his appointment, just as it urged him to be professional as well as non-partisan in his conduct so as to redeem the battered image of the country’s secret police.

“The BCO wishes the new DG of DSS success in his new endeavour and hopes that as a core intelligence officer who began his career in the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS, he will use his wealth of experience and competence to restructure the nation’s secret police in a manner that would restore the confidence of Nigerians in the country’s security apparatus”, Ibrahim noted.