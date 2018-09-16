Chief Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Governor Seriake Dickson to leave him out his problems of governance in the state.

Sylva, who was responding to allegations by the governor that he (Sylva) was causing mayhem, violence and instability in the state, said the accusations were the figment of Dickson’s imagination.

The governor had in a statement issued by Daniel Alabrah, his Special Advised on Public Affairs, at the weekend, also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of allowing Sylva and Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development to destablise Bayelsa State.

But, Sylva, in a statement titled, ‘Leave Me Out Of Your Inadequacies’, which was signed by Julius Bokoru, his Media Assistant, said that Dickson’s allegations lacked any iota of truth and should not be taken seriously.

He described Dickson as “a classless opportunist” who could not stand shoulder to shoulder with him, stressing that the governor held unenviable record as a chief organiser of violence and brigandage in the state.