Hundreds of travellers including police and military personnel are currently stranded at the Kiama Bridge end of the East-West Road.

The protesters with the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC, numbering over hundred, are protesting the ruling of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of David Lyon as the governor elect of the state.





At about 10:20 am when newsmen visited the scene of the protest, vehicular movement on either side of the road had been grounded while a long stretch of traffic gridlock had emerged on both sides of the East-West road.

The protesters most of whom are youths, said they are ready for any show down with security operatives whom were seen helplessly staring at the protesters.