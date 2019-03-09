



Accreditation and voting have commenced in most parts of Bayelsa State with Governor Henry Seriake Dickson also casting his vote at his Toru-Orua voting unit in the House of Assembly election.

There was however, voters apathy in most of the areas visited with the NYSC INEC ad-hoc staff having little to do as the turn-out was poor compared to what it was in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

This time round, the card readers are working very well.

In most wards in Ogbia Local Government Area, voting was going on peacefully.

The same peaceful atmosphere was prevalent in Yenagoa. However, in Sagbama, there were complaints of delay in voting as electoral officials and materials were yet to be seen.

In Ekowe in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, a suspected thug harassing the people was chased away by soldiers .