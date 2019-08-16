<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals has accused some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants of plotting violence with the intention to force the party to take the primary outside the state.

It said security intelligence available showed that the aspirants were plotting violence and instability because they were jittery and wanted the national headquarters to move the shadow poll on September 3, to either Port Harcourt or Abuja.

Chairman of the group Chief Jasper Timiebi, in a statement, said the aspirants were worried about the influence of Governor Seriake Dickson, who had led the Restoration Team of PDP for eight years.

He said the ACBP, a body of professionals across the eight local governments was “concerned about the increasing desperation occasioned by blackmail and the evil plot to unleash mayhem and killings in Bayelsa just to achieve a satanic plot.”

Timiebi said aspirants had instigated and sponsored litigation to frustrate the decision of the PDP-led government to conduct the last council elections without success.

He said when the government vacated all cases challenging conduct of the polls in Abuja, Yenagoa, and other cities, the aspirants decided to frustrate participation of the elected council officials in the primaries.

Timiebi insisted the ACBP, which monitored the election in the state, observed that it went well, asserting the massive influence of the governor in the state.

The group’s chairman said the campaign organisation of one contestant wrote a petition dated August 10, to the national chairman òf PDP, in which he claimed there were threats to the peaceful conduct of the primaries in Bayelsa.

He said the petition was opposed to the inclusion of elected chairmen and councillors as delegates in the primaries as provided for in PDP constitution.

Timiebi said the petition addressed to PDP national chairman copied members of the National Working Committee, chairman and secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees.

The group’s chairman said the ACBP was motivated by a strong urge to ensure that the search for the next governor was not tainted by underhand tactics and evil machinations by desperate politicians.

He enjoined all aspirants to play by the rules and embrace the slogan of former President Jonathan that nobody’s ambition was worth the life of a single Bayelsan.

Timiebi urged aspirants to talk to the delegates rather than yielding their campaigns to a desperation ignited by the fear of defeat.