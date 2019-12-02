<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seriake Dickson to investigate the November 13 shooting at Ogbolomabiri-Nembe in the Nembe Local Government Area will commence work on Monday (today).

Dickson inaugurated the six-member panel at the Government House in Yenagoa on Thursday.

A statement at the weekend by the Chairman of the panel, Mr Akpoebi Agberebi, who is a retired commissioner of police, said the members would visit victims in various hospitals on Monday and Tuesday.

It said that between Wednesday and Friday, the panel would hold public sittings at the Old Executive Chambers, DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.

The panel, in line with its terms of reference, will collate data on deaths, injured persons and damage to property.

According to the statement, the panel would only take oral testimonies, reports and receive photographs and video evidences from victims and witnesses during the public sittings or through phone calls.

It advised victims and their relatives to take advantage of the panel visits and public sittings to ensure that “all deaths, missing persons, injuries and damage to property are recorded for posterity.”