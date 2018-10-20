Ahead the 2019 general elections, there is a crack in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stakeholders of the party have accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and his political associates of anti-party activities.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Ogbia PDP Renaissance (OPR), also fingered King Amalete Jonny Turner, Mr. George Turner, Hon. Mietama Obordor and the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority, Chief Robert Enogha, of working in cahoots with Jonathan to frustrate the PDP in the local government area by fielding candidates in opposition political parties having failed to secure PDP tickets for their preferred choices.

Chairman of the group Obhioru Mitanoni, in a statement over the weekend while warning the PDP leaders to retrace their steps as the PDP in the state under Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would not condone such acts, tasked Jonathan to call his loyalists to order and not promote divisions in the state.

The statement read in part, “We are raising this alarm because of the emerging political development in Ogbia kingdom which is very disturbing.

“We want everyone to know that some people who call themselves leaders are working against our collective interest as a party.

“We want our people to know that the likes of King A.J Turner, Hon. Mieteme Obodo, Chief Robert Enogha Ayalla and Barr. George Turnah are all guilty of anti-party activities.

“These men bought forms for those who lost the PDP primaries to go to other parties to contest against our candidates.”

In a swift reaction, Enogha and Turner described the allegation of anti-party activities as ‘spurious’.

Enogha, who expressed dismay at the extent some desperate politicians would go to score cheap political point, wondered how he, being a foundation member of PDP in Bayelsa State and a major member of the Dickson government, would conspire against PDP in the state.

Turner, in an interview, said the public should disregard the allegations of the OPR as it lack substance.

According to Turner, “Despite the fact that there was no free, fair, transparent and credible primary election which we asked for, I still conceded defeat and congratulated the winner.

“I also pledged my loyalty and committed to work to deliver the candidate of the party. I do know that the former president preoccupation now is return back the party to power at the centre.

“This is what some of us are doing and that we did not bother ourselves with the show of shame in Bayelsa in the name of primary”.