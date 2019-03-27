<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State chapter, has promised not to abandon those who voted for its candidates in the just-concluded general elections.

The party, which commended the people of the state for voting for its candidates in the elections, said it was particularly touched by those who lost their loved ones and sustained injuries while expressing their loyalty to the PDP.

The PDP has won 19 of the 23 House of Assembly seats so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Election into the remaining one seat was inconclusive.

The party, in a statement by its Director, Strategic Communication, Chief Nathan Ologo, said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, was grateful to the people for standing with the party despite provocation and intimidation.

The statement also quoted the state party Chairman, Cleopas Moses, as saying that the love the people had for the PDP was a long and enduring one and had been demonstrated in every election since 1999.

The statement read, “The challenges and hurdles that were deliberately placed in your way in the course of your keeping faith with our party in the recently held elections were enormous, yet you neither wavered nor were you discouraged.

“As a party, we take cognisance of this and are deeply appreciative. As for those families that lost their loved ones, we want to assure you that the PDP will not forget or abandon you.”