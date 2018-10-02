



Some concerned aspirants, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State, have warned the party leadership against imposition and rigging in the primary elections slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, insisting that they will resist such development.

While the primary for Senate comes up on Tuesday, that of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly will take place on Wednesday in the state.

The concerned aspirants gave the warning after their emergency meeting on Monday in Yenagoa, the state capital, following speculations that the leadership of the PDP in the state had allegedly perfected plans to rig the primaries and impose candidates on the party.

A spokesman for the aspirants, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, the immediate President of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, said they would not accept any form of rigging and imposition of candidates during the primaries.

Eradiri, who is aspiring to represent Yenagoa/Opokuma/Kolokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said there were already issues emanating from the ward congresses conducted in the state.

He said, “If the PDP does not do what is right, we won’t accept it. Already there are issues emanating from the ward congresses that were conducted. People just wrote names. Till now, they have not pasted the names.

“As we talk, we are going to the primary election in less than 12 hours, the Senate election is holding tomorrow (Tuesday). Even the screening list has not been pasted. People don’t even know what is happening and it is a recipe for crisis.

“If they bring the list now and somebody is disqualified, the person may not even have the opportunity to meet the appeal panel, it is a recipe for crisis. People could go to court and nullify the entire process. So, when party leaders are acting as if they have not learnt anything, it is unfortunate and annoying.