Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says it is upset by the Supreme Court ruling on Imo State, which sacked former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Osom Makbere, said this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday.

He, however, stated that the state PDP would not join the mass protest against the apex court’s judgment on the Imo governorship election.

Makbere, who is a lawyer, faulted the verdict, saying that the party was thoroughly displeased with the judgment.





According to him, the judgment lacked “evidence and rationality.”

Makbere said, “If the justice process was well institutionalised, there would be no need for protests (against the verdict on Imo).

“The Supreme Court verdict was not backed with evidence, rationality, and reasons. We do not need to demonstrate how disappointed we are with the judgment.

“But as a state PDP, we are disappointed with the verdict. The judiciary has been decapitated.”