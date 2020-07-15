



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Bayelsa has congratulated Gov. Douye Diri and Deputy Gov. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on the Supreme Court’s verdict validating their victory as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidates for Bayelsa governorship election in the state.

The Bayelsa NUJ Council Chairman, Mr Samuel Numonengi, and the Secretary, Mr Ogio Ipigansi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

They described the Supreme Court decision in favour of the governor and his deputy as a victory for the people of the state.





The statement noted that the victory reaffirmed the conviction of the people that the emergence of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo as governor and deputy governor of the state was a divine package to the people.

While urging the governor to be magnanimous in victory, the statement also urged him to see his victory as a call to work for the unity, peace, prosperity and the collective interest of the state.

The Council prayed the Almighty God to grant the governor and his deputy the grace, wisdom, protection and vision in the task of leading the state to greater height.