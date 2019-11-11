<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has broken his silence on the upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Dankwambo, who is also a PDP chieftain via his official Twitter account said that the All Progressives Congress wanted their candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello to be voted for, even though, he was allegedly owing 30 months worth of salaries while in the same breathe, the ruling party is asking Bayelsans to vote out a PDP government, who was not owing salaries.

He tweeted, “APC wants Kogi people to vote their candidate who is owing workers over 30 months salaries despite bailout funds while at the same time asking Bayelsans to vote out PDP where civil servants are not being owed and where our party has performed excellently well.”

Dankwambo had not been commenting on issues since his attempt to retire to the senate was thwarted by the senator representing Gombe North, Sai’du Alkali.

In another tweet, he said, “No sign of governance in Kogi in the last 4yrs. No single project done there despite billions from federal allocation and bailout but the same party wants Bayelsans not to vote our party despite our great exploits in the state.”

His followers have been reacting to his tweets. One of them, Musa Ahmed @Kempez2017 replied Dankwambo saying, “But you did campaign for Ikpeazu of Abia and Ortom of Benue States despite having a backlog of salary on their necks with lack of infrastructure. Even Bayelsa state is owing to pensioners eight years arrears.

“What are you talking about?” he asked.

Another Twitter user, Infamous Sahib, @ABUDAH said, “Sir, Kogi State is beyond redemption right now. It’s not even about party anymore, the PDP administration before this one was owing salaries too” he said.