The Independent National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye has said that election results from polling units where there were reported cases of ballot box snatching may be cancelled depending on reports from the presiding officer in such units.

Okoye also said that the Commission was not aware of allegation made by the Peoples Democratic Party that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC was forcing the Commission to sign prefilled results.

The INEC National Commissioner told newsmen that if there are areas where ballot box snatching was reported, the presiding officer is expected to write a report on such incident to the Electoral Officer stating the issues concern.

According to him, the report from the presiding officers from such units will help the commission to determine whether the results will be cancelled outrightly or not.

He said further that until such reports is received from the officers on the field, the commission will not take decision on it.

He said “we have some Resident and National Commissioners and other senior staff of the commission on the field. They are doing their job in accordance with the law.”