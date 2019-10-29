<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sensitive materials for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States would arrive at the Central Bank of Nigeria two days earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

The Commission also expressed fears of violence in the exercise but said its Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism had embarked on peacebuilding to check the threats.

Part of the measures being put in place by the INEC included engagement with traditional rulers and community leaders.

The INEC Head (Voter Education and Publicity), Osaze Oluwole Uzzi, told newsmen that the Commission would also discuss with candidates and political parties pertaining to the election.

He said, “Sensitive materials will arrive CBN two days to the election, they will be there in good time. We are on course, ahead of schedule. No encumbrances and challenges that we can think of, except that we are looking closely at the threat to violence and security in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“We envisage that there might be issues. But we have been doing a lot in terms of peacebuilding.

“The ADR is working seriously and has devised all sorts of engagement with traditional rulers; we are discussing with community leaders and very soon, we will discuss with candidates and political parties pertaining to the election.”

Newsmen reported that on Thursday, October 10, the Nigeria Police had said it would deploy 25,000 personnel for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.