Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act quickly on the Abuja High Court ruling disqualifying the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bishop Degi, by invoking the relevant sections of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Calling for immediate disqualification of the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa because of the court pronouncement on his deputy, Secondus, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ike Abonyi, said that the implication of the court ruling is that APC has no validly nominated candidate for the November 16 governorship election as required by the law.

Secondus urged the electoral commission to do the needful by disqualifying APC candidate in the race as he cannot stand alone or look for a replacement at this time.

He also took a swipe at the attitude of the military in Kogi and Bayelsa ahead of the November 16, adding that the image of the country before the global democracies is being damaged.

He therefore advised them to steer clear and should not do anything that will further endanger the reputation of the nation’s military, adding that the military is supposed to be a neutral establishment vested with the mandate to protect the country and its citizens all the time and not government in power at a time.