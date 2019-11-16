<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite the tension and pockets of violence in some parts of Kogi state, INEC has called on eligible voters to come out en mass to exercise their franchise today.

INEC’s commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Malam Mohammed Haruna, told newsmen Saturday that though there is tension in the state over possibility of violence during the poll, a large turnout of voters would check trouble makers.

“There is of course apprehension, tension is there, it is palpable but if people come out in enough numbers even those who want to perpetrate violence would be afraid. It is only when a few people turn up that there would be problem so people should come out in their huge numbers and vote for who they want to vote to rule the state,” he said.

He said although problems usually arise when results started trickling in, there are assurances by the police that the exercise would go on smoothly.