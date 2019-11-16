<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday granted an exparte order of injunction restraining INEC from disqualifying the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State in today’s election.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Lokulo-Sodipi also restrained INEC from executing the orders of the Federal High Court to remove the name and logo of the APC and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, from the race.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipi in the ruling held that the panel abided by the decision made by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which compelled INEC to maintain status quo from September 18, 2019 when the matter was instituted, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The appeal panel, thereafter, ordered that applicants should serve all the respondents notices and other processes before adjourning till November 21 for mention.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the proceedings, the counsel to the APC governorship candidate, Michael Numa, welcomed the decision which he said had given the APC and its governorship candidate the opportunity to participate in the poll.