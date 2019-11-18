<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, Yahaya Bello and David Lyon, on their Saturday victories.

Gbajabiamila, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the victories recorded by the APC candidates in the two states was indicated that the party was popular in those areas.

The Speaker said, “Bayelsa State, in particular, has now joined the Next Level train, having seen the massive change driven by the APC-led government at the federal level”.

According to him, “It is gladdening to know that our party, the APC, came out victorious in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. This is a testimony that Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country are beginning to realise what the APC means for the country”.

The Speaker, said “This victory is not for the party or its members alone, but for the entirety of Nigerians”, as he called on the two governors-elect to be magnanimous in victory.

He said the APC stands for the good of Nigerians, adding that “and I know the two governors-elect are part of the journey to make Nigeria better”.

He also called on the people of the two states, including members of the opposition parties, to join hands with the governors-elect to make their states great.