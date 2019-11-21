<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the senate has rejected the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship election results.

The senators, led by Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, announced the rejection of the results at a news conference in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared David Lyon and Yahaya Bello, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa and Kogi states, as winners of the governorship elections.

The lawmakers said the “democratic gains” of the PDP have been eroded by the results from the two states as well as the previous ones in Osun and Edo.

“We want to call the attention of Nigerians. We are very disturbed by the elections that were held last weekend in Bayelsa and Kogi,” the lawmakers said.

“We totally reject the pronouncements after the elections by INEC and we are worried about the trend of what happened during the election.

“We know that the results that were announced were not a true reflection of what happened in the field.

“We are much more concerned about the fact that it seems that all the gains made by the PDP in all the period of democracy starting in 1999 seem to have been eroded from the elections starting in Osun, Edo and culminating into last weekend.

“We are further pained by the fact that the PDP woman leader, Salome Abuh, after declaration of result, hoodlums still chased her to her house and burnt her to dead in the clear view of security agents.”

The caucus called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the inspector-general of police and other security agencies to immediately find the killers of Abuh.

“We hear that the police are launching an investigation but this is something we don’t want to be put under the carpet because it involves life,” Abaribe said.

Also reacting to the outcome of the elections, Godiya Akwashiki, spokesman of the senate, said aggrieved parties should direct their complaints to the appropriate institution.

“I don’t think it will be right for the senate to say anything about the election,” he said.

“Nigeria is not a lawless country and we must obey it. The electoral act has spelt out everything that there should be primaries between aspirants in political parties so a candidate will emerge.

“After the primaries, INEC will set aside a day for general election. Based on the electoral act, the elections have come and gone. If anyone has any grievances, they know what to do.”