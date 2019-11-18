<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has welcomed the Bayelsa State governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, into its fold, congratulating him on his victory during last Saturday’s election.

The PGF, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Salihu Moh. Lukman, made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, also congratulated the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on his re-election as governor of the state.

Speaking categorically on the Bayelsa victory, the state PGF congratulated Lyon and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, notifying that the PGF secretariat would soon be sending briefings over for him to get all the necessary background to how the forum has operated.

“I have the pleasure to congratulate you on your victory at the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State. It is indeed a testament to your faith that providence has bestowed you this historic victory as the winner of the November 16, 2019 election. We rejoice with you and members of the All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa State.

“We at Progressive Governors Forum Secretariat welcome you into the fold of Forum. We look forward to working closely with you and your team as you bring about rapid development and governance reforms in the State. As you prepare to assume leadership of Bayelsa State as the Governor on February 2020, we will be sending briefings to provide all the needed background information about the Forum.

“Please be rest assured that you will find good ally in us towards the actualization of your development agenda for the good people of Bayelsa State. Once more congratulations”, statement said.

Meanwhile, the forum noted that the second term victory of Governor Bello was divinely orchestrated, adding that the forum was looking forward to continuing working with him.

“I have the pleasure to congratulate you on your second term victory at the gubernatorial election in Kogi State. It is indeed a testament to your faith that once more providence has bestowed you this historic victory as the winner of the November 16, 2019 election. We rejoice with you and members of the All Progressive Congress in Kogi State.

“We at PGF Secretariat are committed to continue working closely with you and your team as you take your State to the next level through rapid development and governance reforms in the State.

“Please be rest assured that you will always find good ally in us towards the actualization of your development agenda for the good people of Kogi State. Once more congratulations,” it said.