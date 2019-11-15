<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely 24 hours to the Bayelsa governorship election, some residents of Yenagoa have expressed readiness to cast votes for their preferred candidates on Saturday.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen at Ekeki Park and Fire Service Jetty in Yenagoa on Friday said they were travelling to their various voting locations.

One of them, Douye Famous, a taxi driver, said he was travelling to Tumgbo town, Sagbama Local Government Area to exercise his franchise.

Famous said his only worry was the heightening tension in some parts of the state, saying “I am praying that we will have a secure environment to participate’’.

He said: “I am leaving Yenagoa for Sagbama, I must make sure that I am at my place of registration to vote for the party of my choice.’’

Another resident, Ebi Seifaa, a civil servant said he was travelling to Kolokuma Opokuma for the election.

“As you can see, I am ready to travel to my village for the election; I am emotionally and physically ready to cast my vote.

“INEC has told us that they were ready to conduct the election, as a responsible citizen, I am also ready to do my part,’’ he said.

Speaking to news at the Fire Service Jetty, Inatimi Walter, a businessman, expressed optimism that the election would be hitch-free.

He said that assurances from security agencies had rekindled hopes in the people that the election would be without crisis.

Walter, an indigene of Akassa in Brass Local Government Area, said that he was travelling through water to ensure that he voted during the election.

“I will travel for a minimum of two hours on water before getting to my village; I am leaving earlier so that I will be home on time,’’ he said.

NAN reports that already, the Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the Registration Area Centres.