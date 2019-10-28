<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied working for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

There have been speculations indicating that the former President might be working against the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State.

The speculations arose from perceived frosty relationship between Jonathan and the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over political differences.

The speculations gained currency recently when the former President boycotted the launch of the governorship campaign in Bayelsa where the party’s standard-bearer, Senator Douye Diri, was presented to stakeholders.

But Jonathan, who was reported to have met with some governors elected on the platform of the PDP at his Abuja home last Friday, was said to have dismissed the speculation.

Newsmen reports that a source close to the meeting informed journalists in Abuja that Jonathan was said to have wondered how he would be working for the APC when he remained a frontline stakeholder and one of the fathers of the PDP.

The source further confided that it was impressed on the former President the need to support the PDP candidate regardless of whatever differences existed between him and Governor Dickson.

It was also said that the visitors reminded Jonathan that PDP’s loss in the election in Bayelsa would be seen as his loss of influence and relevance in his home base.

“We made it clear to him that his name and influence is at stake and that he should do everything necessary by supporting Diri to become victorious in the November 16 elections.

“At the end, he said that as an elder and party leader that he has no personal grievances against Diri or Governor Dickson. That he is having problems was the brain child of some politicians who want to cash in on his humility and political lifestyle”, the source said.

Thereafter, Jonathan was reported to have assured the visitors of his commitment to the PDP project in Bayelsa and that he would get actively involved in the campaign to ensure the party’s victory at the November 16 election.

The governors said to have visited the former President were Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Darius Ishaku, Taraba; Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; and Bala Mohammed, Bauchi.