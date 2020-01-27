<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by Eneyi Zidougha of Green Party (GP), challenging the victory of David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the governorship poll.

The petitioner had through his counsel applied to the tribunal for the withdrawal of the petition challenging the outcome of the November16, 2019 election.

Justice Muhammad Sirajo, Chairman of the three-man panel, informed parties that the tribunal received the application dated January 14 notifying it of the petitioner’s intention to withdraw his petition.

Mr Sirajo said the absence of the petitioner and his counsel from proceedings was indicative of the petitioner’s willingness to withdraw his petition.





“The application for withdrawal of the petition would have been taken formally but for the absence of the petitioner and his counsel.

“The tribunal is therefore compelled by the provision of Paragraph 11, subsection 18 of the Electoral Act, to dismiss the petition’’, the judge said.

Mr Sirajo further awarded N50,000 each to the second and third respondents as costs respectively.

Newsmen report that the respondents in the suit were Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Lyon, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo and APC.

The respondents had in their various briefs urged that tribunal to dismiss the petition for lack of merit and with substantial cost.

NAN reports that with the dismissal of Zidougha’s petition, the tribunal is left with four governorship petitions and one State House of Assembly.