Timi Alaibe, an aspirant in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Bayelsa State has decided to go to court to challenge the process that led to the election of ad hoc delegates.
A source close to Alaibe who spoke with our correspondent on Friday said Alaibe, who had earlier rejected the result of the primary which was won by Senator Douye Diri, has already filed the case earlier today.
