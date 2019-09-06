<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governorship aspirant in the just concluded Bayela State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governership primary, Mr Ndutimi Alaibe, has described the process that led to the emergence of Senator Douye Diri as the flag bearer of the party for the November 16 election as flawed.

Alaibe in a statement he personally signed titled ‘We Must Move On’ said, “certain aspects of the processes of the just concluded primary election rudely violated the provisions of our party constitution.”

Alaibe. who said participated in the governorship race in a bid to salvage Bayelsa, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the primaries as well as the decision of the national leadership of the party to turn deaf ears to protests against the violation of the PDP constitution by candidates.

“While we must put on record our disappointment with this willful disregard to our constitution, we must take no further steps that would merely equalize the disregard for the same constitution. In the circumstances, we express our serious reservations about the process that led to the primary for its unconstitutionality and its outcome is completely unacceptable because of its illegitimacy,” he said.

Alaibe who foreclose dumping the PDP insisted that the party remains the best platform to realise his ambition to salvage Bayelsa and urged his supporters not to despair “but stand firm in the belief that sooner than later, our just cause would prevail as the struggle continues.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has begun the post-primary reconciliation process among the 21 governorship aspirants so as to have a united party ahead the November 16 governorship election.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who disclosed this during the monthly praise night in the state, said that the leadership of the party would make the deliberate efforts to contact all aspirants with a view to bringing them back e to the PDP family.

Dickson who has reinstated Hon Talford Ongolo back to his position as Chief of Staff which he left to contest the primary election, said he also had fruitful discussions with his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah ,and Keneibi Okoko shortly after Diri was declared winner.

While recalling that all those who indicated interest to contest the governorship were allowed to go into the race and carry out their campaigns without victimization from the government they were serving, Seriake advocated tolerance and maturity among the political class in the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 16, 2019 in the state.