<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A governorship aspirant in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Mr Keniebi Okoko, says that he remains the best man for the job of governor in the NIger Delta state.

According to the contender, his election would ensure that government tackles large scale poverty through massive industrialisation.

Okoko, who spoke after the submission of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination forms, said growing unemployment in the state had negatively impacted security and pushed productive youths into desperation.

The Harvard-educated businessman and philanthropist said he remains the best man for the job, given his extensive experience in business and exposure to how things are run in developed countries.

“I believe the time to emancipate our people from this huge poverty is now. That’s why I christened my campaign team ‘Redemption 2019’. The time has come for us to decide for our children’s children,” said the governorship aspirant.

“The time has come for Bayelsans to take a decision that will make or mar the future of our children’s children. Bayelsans should look at me and x-ray me. With all humility, I was the single largest donor to the flood victims during the flood disasters.

“I do this because I have empathy and sympathy for them. I am not coming to destroy. I’m coming to build. Bayelsans should give me the opportunity to give them the Bayelsa they crave for.”

Okoko, bemoaning the level of unemployment in Bayelsa, said its people need to stand up to support him to continue from where Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has stopped.

He commended past and present governors of the state for doing their best to move the state forward, but emphasised that a lot more needs to be done to put the state on the fast lane of development.

“I commend the past PDP governors for all they have done, and I want them to look into the future of the state. It’s only one Bayelsa we have. We can’t kill ourselves because of power,” Okoko said.