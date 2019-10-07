<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Monday tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to be neutral during the conduct of the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

He spoke at the formal commencement of campaigns for the election by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Ox-bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa.

Dickson cautioned the INEC and the security agencies against being willing tools in the hands of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to deploy as part of federal might in the poll.

He said that the PDP and the people would not accept any manipulation of the electoral processes, acts of intimidation and harassment of voters.

The governor said the PDP would win the election based on its achievements and performance in governance, which had made the party popular among the Ijaw people.

According to him, the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri had garnered requisite experience in government to take over the mantle of leadership and continue with the great strides that PDP was known for in the state.

Dickson said, “Let me caution INEC and the security agencies. If you are brought here to intimidate and to kill, you have to do so much work because there are thousands and thousands of people to be maimed and to be killed.

“Please, don’t use your power to advance the evil ambition of any politician. Our state is peaceful, even now, and we will continue to work with all agencies to make it more peaceful.”

He urged the people to form themselves into formidable units as one of the ways to defeat federal might as the PDP had always done at unit, community and ward levels to win the election in greater margin like it did in 2015.

The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Diri, expressed appreciation to the people for always standing by the party since 1999 and promised not to disappoint them and the state.

He said that his administration would harness the state’s aquatic wealth for the good of the people and also prioritise youth empowerment while attracting investments to boost the state’s economy.