<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on General Duties, Princess Ebiere Sidi, has given reasons why against all odds she supported the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor-Elect David Lyon.

According to Sidi, her support for Lyon against the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, was as a result of the state being in dire need of a leader that understands the challenges of the many ethnic and religious communities in the state and is likely to run an inclusive government.

The former adviser said she was convinced that Lyon would be the best candidate to bring development, fairness and equity to the running of Bayelsa State.

Briefing reporters in Abuja, Sidi, who expressed gratitude to God for making Lyon victorious at the November 16th governorship election, said that as an ardent supporter of the Governor-elect, she embarked on a house-to-house campaign to ensure that he won.

“Participation by both men and women, either directly or through legitimate representatives, is a key cornerstone of good governance. Participation needs to be informed and organised, including freedom of expression and assiduous concern for the best interests of the organization and society in general,” she said.

Sidi appealed to the Governor-elect to focus on issues that would lead to growth and development, not only in Bayelsa State, but the country at large.

She also said that going by the turn out of the election, it was clear that the people of Bayelsa needed a change in order to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Sidi added: “From the voting pattern and the post-election comments, you will agree with me that Bayelsans are happy and hopeful that they will once again experience the dividend of democracy.

“As a Governor, you must be somebody who has time and commitment to ensure that there is equity. Such a person must address the yearnings of the people.

“Therefore, the word ‘good’ in governance connotes the proper exercise of authority, management of resources and respect for the rule of law in accordance with laid down principles for the benefit of all in the state.

“I am also of the view that if we have the right person, this country would be the right place for everyone.”

Speaking further, Sidi stated that Bayelsa needed a chief executive who can manage the resources accruing to the state and also ensure respect to the rule of law.

Sidi also emphasised the need for Lyon to focus on poverty eradication, unemployment, quality education, water supply, and infrastructure, among other matters.