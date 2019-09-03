<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in Bayelsa State are backing a businessman and oil magnate, Chief David Lyon, for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it was learnt.

The stakeholders, who met in Yenagoa under the auspices of Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum (BSF), said they opted for Lyon after assessing other aspirants.

BSF’s leader Chief Alex Ekiotenne, who spoke after the meeting, described Lyon’s ambition as a divine mandate, saying Lyon was on a mission to transform Bayelsa.

He said: “The forum has concluded to support David Lyon because he is a man who has been tested and trusted… He is a good product and a good product is easy to sell …youths … are yearning for a man like David Lyon. Bayelsans are hungry…because of bad governance. This has to change.”

Ekiotenne attributed the peace enjoyed in Niger Delta and Bayelsa to Lyon, saying he developed a formula which protected pipelines.

“We have not fared well at all in Bayelsa State. Our communities are dirty; we do not have potable water and we do not have health care institutions that are working. We do not have an airport that was claimed to have been built, five to six months after the airport was supposedly opened.

“Salaries are not paid as at when due; certainly there’s so much that is wrong in this state. The state is operated by the operators and those governing now do that as though it is a private endeavour and this is not good enough,” he added.