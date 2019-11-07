<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that sensitive materials for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State are ready for delivery.

The Commission said the normal process of inspection and distribution within the state will be done in the presence of party agents, security agencies, observers and the media.

Quoting its chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in a series of tweets via its verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria on Thursday, the Commission said the Central Bank of Nigeria will deliver the electoral materials to Bayelsa State “this weekend.”

Yakubu noted that INEC had delivered all non-sensitive materials to its Bayelsa State office in Yenagoa long ago.

“They have all been sorted out, categorised and batched, ready to be delivered to the LGAs, Wards and polling units.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa State will give the date and time for the inspection and the itinerary for deployment, in line with the Commission’s standard practice for the inspection and movement of sensitive materials,” Yakubu added.