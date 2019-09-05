<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Heineken Lokbobiri, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, has rejected the result of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election in the state.

Lokpobiri, a frontline aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket said he did not participate in the purported exercise where David Lyon was declared winner insisting that there was no way he would be defeated in any election by Lyon.

He said party members gathered at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa and waited in vain for the arrival of the committee saddled with the conduct of the primaries only to hear that a result had been announced in a hotel in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He also queried why a result was purportedly declared by someone other than the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, who chaired the committee.

Lokpobiri expressed optimism that the national leadership of the party would look into the development and ensure a credible process that would throw up a popular candidate for the APC.