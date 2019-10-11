<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Lyon Pereworinimi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively to court over the outcome of the party’s gubernatorial primaries held on September 4.

Court processes made available to judiciary correspondents in Abuja by the plaintiff ’s lawyer, Fitzgerald Olorogun on Thursday, showed that Lokpobiri wants the court to invalidate the emergence of Lyon as winner of the Bayelsa APC governorship primaries held on September 4.

In the suit, Lokpobiri is claiming that he won the September 4 governorship primary election of the party with a majority lawful votes of 111, 439 with one Aganaba Stephen coming second with 5,426, Ebitimi Amgbare clinching third position with 638 votes and Lyon David Pereworinimi came fifth with 325 votes.

But since the suit was filed at the Federal High Court, Bayelsa Division, the defendants, according to the plaintiff, have been evading service of court summons.

However, Justice Jane Iyang has ordered substituted service on all the defendants in the suit.

Consequently, the court has fixed October 14 for the parties to appear in court for hearing of the matter before the November 16 election date.

By the suit, the plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and/or severally for a declaration that the APC lacks the power and the vires to nominate, sponsor or forward to the INEC, the name of any candidate for election on the platform of the APC to the office of governor of Bayelsa State at the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 16, 2019 or any other date, other than as mandatorily provided by the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended); as well as the Constitution and Guidelines of the APC.

“The plaintiff wants the court to declare that the submission by APC to INEC of the name of the 2nd defendant to contest the election on the platform of the APC to the office of governor in the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 16, 2019 or any other date is unconstitutional, illegal, ultra vires, oppressive, undemocratic, arbitrary, null and void and of no effect.”