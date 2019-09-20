<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has said that Nimi Barigha-Amange, a former senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, did not defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as allegedly claimed.

Moses Cleopas, the state PDP chairman, said in a statement in Yenagoa on Thursday that Barigha-Amange ceased to be a member of the PDP shortly before the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election when he defected from the PDP to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He explained that Barigha-Amange defected from the PDP to the ADC to contest against the PDP when he failed to secure the senatorial ticket of the party for Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

Cleopas said that Barigha-Amange’s claim that he defected from the PDP to the APC because of Governor Dickson’s style of leadership was unfortunate, mischievous attempt to create the false impression of an implosion within a party that was stable.

He stressed that the PDP family in Bayelsa State was not aware of Barigha-Amange as a member of the party after having defected to the ADC early this year.

Cleopas said, “There is a misleading report that Amange has defected from the PDP to the ADC. The fact is that Amange is not a member of our party. He defected from the PDP to the ADC to contest against us in the February 16 2019 National Assembly election and lost.

“Sen. Amange is not a PDP leader and the public should discountenance this misleading claim. This unfortunate claim is part of a calculated attempt to create an erroneous impression of an implosion in a party that is stable.

“The PDP in the state knows those who are genuine members. Amange is not one of us and he should desist from misinforming the public with the intent to cause mischief.”

The PDP chairman said the state chapter of the party was too strong to be bothered by a false defection masterminded by people who were troubled by the strong internal cohesion within the party.