The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the judgment of Supreme Court sacking the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon.

While reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, on Thursday, the Lagos State chairman of PDP, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, told newsmen that the apex court deserved commendation for listening to the voice of reason by taking a decision not minding the consequences from those who thought they must use power maximally.

He maintained that the apex court as the last hope of the common man had not allowed those who believed that the country belonged to them, but went ahead to act in tandem with justice and fairness.





“This judgment will make Bayelsans, Nigerians and the PDP family happy because people were beginning to lose confidence in our judicial system with the kind of judgments we have been getting in recent time. What happened on Thursday is a welcome development. It is good for our democracy. It is good for our judicial system,” he said.

Doherty stressed that the international community, especially the United States of America (U.S.A) should be interested in what was happening in Nigeria’s democracy and its institutions, pointing out that the U.S. should focus also on the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), especially now that the Edo and Ondo States elections were around the corner.