The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a few days ago concluded its governorship primary in Bayelsa State, won by Douye Diri, a senator who is backed by the incumbent governor of the state, Seriake Dickson.

But for those who think Timi Alaibe’s hope of becoming the next governor of Bayelsa has been dashed, it appears they must have to wait a little bit before drawing a conclusion: Mr Alaibe, one of the 20 aspirants defeated by Mr Diri, has said it is not over yet.

Mr Alaibe was supported by the former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, who is also a former governor of the state.

“Be assured that this evil act against the wish of the people of Bayelsa State, carried out by a handful of selfish people who decided to play god by arrogating to themselves the unrighteous act of imposing their personal decisions on us, will not go unchallenged. At the end, Bayelsa people—who are in the majority—will have their way,” Mr Alaibe said on Wednesday in a statement issued by his campaign organisation.

The statement, signed by the organisation’s administrative secretary, Seiyefa Brisibe, was emailed to newsmen.

Mr Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), earlier rejected the outcome of the PDP primary shortly after Mr Diri was announced the winner.

He had alleged that the conduct of the primary violated the PDP electoral guidelines.

Mr Alaibe, in the latest statement, said he has been consulting his supporters and “stakeholders” to decide on the next step after the primary. He dismissed rumour that he has left the PDP.

“Conscious of the deadlines provided in both the Electoral Act and the PDP Constitution regarding any action deemed necessary on matters of this nature, we have decided that whatever needs to be done must be done fast.

“We are appealing to our supporters to remain calm as it would be made known within the next 48 hours, a necessary action that will ensure that Bayelsa people have the governor they deserve, in the person of Chief Alaibe,” the statement said.