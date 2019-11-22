<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has advised Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to be a good sportsman and accept the defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Sunny-Goli reacting to Dickson’s assertion that security agencies connived with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressive Congress to perpetuate electoral fraud to foist the governor- elect, David Lyon on the state said the results declared were a true reflection of the wishes of the people.

Sunny-Goli in a statement personally signed by him said Dickson’s efforts to discredit the victory of APC and Lyon in the governorship election claiming INEC declared bogus figures would fail.

According to him Bayelsans have endured almost eight years of poverty and hunger and they have decided to change their story by voting out the PDP government which has been responsible for their misery.

The statement reads in part, “It is not only laughable but deceptive for the outgoing governor to query the results of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, while leaving that of Sagbama, his own local government area unchallenged despite the alleged massive rigging that characterised elections in the area. If Dickson can bring in high number of votes in Sagbama, then he should know that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and Lyon can legitimately bring same in from their respective local government areas because they are bonafide leaders who unlike him, are greatly loved and respected by their people. Dickson needs to be reminded that Bayelsans have gladly embraced APC as the alternative to PDP government. I therefore urge Dickson to courageously accept defeat or better still channel his complains to the Election Petition Tribunal that will at the end affirm our victory. The people of Bayelsa are fed up with the Dickson-led restoration administration for its deceitfulness, disrespect for our elders, and unpopular policies and programmes.”