Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has been appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to serve as Returning Officer for the Bayelsa APC Governorship Primaries.

Director-General for Press Affairs to the governor, Abdulllahi Bego, said in a statement the party primaries initially slated for Thursday, August 29, has been shifted to Saturday, August 31.

“APC has asked His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to serve as Returning Officer for the Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Primaries,” Bego said.

He said the appointment of Governor Buni as returning officer was contained in a letter signed by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Consequently, His Excellency the governor will travel to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday 30th August, 2019 in time for the primary election on Saturday. The governor will return to office in Damaturu on Monday 2nd September 2019 at the end of his assignment,” he disclosed.

Buni was the APC National Secretary until his election and inauguration as the 4th elected governor of Yobe State.